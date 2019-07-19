Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

19 July 2019 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on July 19 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 32.5805 manats to 2,451.8505 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.5276 manats to 27.8847 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 9.6815 manats to 1,455.2935 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 27.1065 manats to 2,597.6935 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 19, 2019

July 18, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,451.8505

2,419.2700

Silver

XAG

27.8847

27.3571

Platinum

XPT

1,455.2935

1,445.6120

Palladium

XPD

2,597.6935

2,624.8000

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 19)

----

