Uzbekistan increases amount of debt under which travelling abroad prohibited

A detailed procedure for restriction on debtors' leaving country has been approved In Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Justice.

Cases in which the debtor’s departure abroad is not limited are listed in the regulation on the procedure for interaction between the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement (CEB), the Ministry of the Interior and State Security Service’s Border Guard Troops. The document was registered by the Ministry of Justice.

According to the procedure, a temporary restriction on the departure of individuals in arrears from Uzbekistan is applied only if there are not valid reasons and if court documents are available.

The debtor’s departure abroad is not limited in cases when the amount of debt does not exceed the amount of base estimate five times ($117, previously this amount was $49), with the exception of executive documents providing for the collection of alimony or other periodic payments; when the person’s property has been seized sufficient to enforce a court decision; and when the debtor is a legal entity.

Information on the introduction and removal of restrictions is sent to the internal affairs bodies and the Border Troops through a system of interagency cooperation. To the debtor, the information is sent by e-mail and by SMS to mobile phone.

The restriction is suspended, and the debtor is allowed to go abroad in cases requiring hospitalization outside of Uzbekistan, as well as when the debtor is included in the delegation leaving Uzbekistan.

According to the Ministry of Justice, any citizen can find out more information about the restrictions on their travel outside Uzbekistan on the CEB website.

