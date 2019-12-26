Agricultural loan calculator presented to Azerbaijani farmers

26 December 2019 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Agrarian Credit and Development Agency (AKIA) has provided farmers with a system of individual evaluation of the value of possible agricultural loan (ALES), Chairman of AKIA under the Ministry of Agriculture Mirza Aliyev said at a press conference Dec. 26 dedicated to the results of the year, Trend reports from the event.

Aliyev said that by entering data on the land area, productivity, income sources and other indicators into this system, farmers will receive preliminary information on the amount of a loan they can get.

Farmers can also print an extract from ALES and contact the bank with it, bypassing the bank assessment process, the chairman noted.

Aliyev added that from now on the farmers can also use a loan calculator on the official website of AKIA.

Summing up, the chairman noted that this is an effective tool for upgrading financial literacy level of farmers.

