Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Last week, the average price of precious metals remained unchanged due to the New Year holidays, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,574 manat ($1,514).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Dec. 23 - Dec. 30 2,574.8115 Dec. 24 2,531.2660 Dec. 31 - Dec. 25 2,548.9970 Jan. 1 - Dec. 26 2,555.1085 Jan. 2 - Dec. 27 2,572.0235 Jan. 3 - Average weekly 2,551.8488 Average weekly 2,574.8115

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.46 manat ($17.9).

Change in price of one ounce of silver Dec. 23 - Dec. 30 30.4661 Dec. 24 29.8339 Dec. 31 - Dec. 25 30.2031 Jan. 1 - Dec. 26 30.5197 Jan. 2 - Dec. 27 30.4209 Jan. 3 - Average weekly 30.2443 Average weekly 30.4661

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,615 manat ($95).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Dec. 23 - Dec. 30 1,615.7480 Dec. 24 1,587.7150 Dec. 31 - Dec. 25 1,604.0435 Jan. 1 - Dec. 26 1,614.8640 Jan. 2 - Dec. 27 1,618.0430 Jan. 3 - Average weekly 1,606.1664 Average weekly 1,615.7480

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,240 manat ($1,905).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Dec. 23 - Dec. 30 3,240.8885 Dec. 24 3,181.6265 Dec. 31 - Dec. 25 3,206.5995 Jan. 1 - Dec. 26 3,216.9100 Jan. 2 - Dec. 27 3,246.7110 Jan. 3 - Average weekly 3,212.9618 Average weekly 3,240.8885

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news