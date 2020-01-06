Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

6 January 2020 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Last week, the average price of precious metals remained unchanged due to the New Year holidays, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,574 manat ($1,514).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Dec. 23

-

Dec. 30

2,574.8115

Dec. 24

2,531.2660

Dec. 31

-

Dec. 25

2,548.9970

Jan. 1

-

Dec. 26

2,555.1085

Jan. 2

-

Dec. 27

2,572.0235

Jan. 3

-

Average weekly

2,551.8488

Average weekly

2,574.8115

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.46 manat ($17.9).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Dec. 23

-

Dec. 30

30.4661

Dec. 24

29.8339

Dec. 31

-

Dec. 25

30.2031

Jan. 1

-

Dec. 26

30.5197

Jan. 2

-

Dec. 27

30.4209

Jan. 3

-

Average weekly

30.2443

Average weekly

30.4661

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,615 manat ($95).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Dec. 23

-

Dec. 30

1,615.7480

Dec. 24

1,587.7150

Dec. 31

-

Dec. 25

1,604.0435

Jan. 1

-

Dec. 26

1,614.8640

Jan. 2

-

Dec. 27

1,618.0430

Jan. 3

-

Average weekly

1,606.1664

Average weekly

1,615.7480

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,240 manat ($1,905).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Dec. 23

-

Dec. 30

3,240.8885

Dec. 24

3,181.6265

Dec. 31

-

Dec. 25

3,206.5995

Jan. 1

-

Dec. 26

3,216.9100

Jan. 2

-

Dec. 27

3,246.7110

Jan. 3

-

Average weekly

3,212.9618

Average weekly

3,240.8885

