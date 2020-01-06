Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6
By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:
Last week, the average price of precious metals remained unchanged due to the New Year holidays, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,574 manat ($1,514).
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Dec. 23
|
-
|
Dec. 30
|
2,574.8115
|
Dec. 24
|
2,531.2660
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Dec. 25
|
2,548.9970
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Dec. 26
|
2,555.1085
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Dec. 27
|
2,572.0235
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
2,551.8488
|
Average weekly
|
2,574.8115
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.46 manat ($17.9).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Dec. 23
|
-
|
Dec. 30
|
30.4661
|
Dec. 24
|
29.8339
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Dec. 25
|
30.2031
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Dec. 26
|
30.5197
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Dec. 27
|
30.4209
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
30.2443
|
Average weekly
|
30.4661
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,615 manat ($95).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Dec. 23
|
-
|
Dec. 30
|
1,615.7480
|
Dec. 24
|
1,587.7150
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Dec. 25
|
1,604.0435
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Dec. 26
|
1,614.8640
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Dec. 27
|
1,618.0430
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
1,606.1664
|
Average weekly
|
1,615.7480
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,240 manat ($1,905).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Dec. 23
|
-
|
Dec. 30
|
3,240.8885
|
Dec. 24
|
3,181.6265
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Dec. 25
|
3,206.5995
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Dec. 26
|
3,216.9100
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Dec. 27
|
3,246.7110
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
3,212.9618
|
Average weekly
|
3,240.8885
