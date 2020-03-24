Bank of Japan's unrealized losses on ETF holdings at 2-3 trillion yen: Kuroda
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday unrealized losses on its holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood around 2-3 trillion yen ($18-27 billion) as of the end of last week, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Kuroda also told parliament that unrealized losses on its holdings of Japanese real estate investment trusts (REITs) stood around 100 billion yen ($906 million) as of the end of last week.
