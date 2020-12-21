Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.21

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $51.66 per barrel last week (from December 14 to December 18), which is $1.55 (3.1 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec.14.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $52.79 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.35.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $51.09 per barrel last week, up by $1.51 (3 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $52.21 per barrel, while the minimum - $49.81.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $49.33 per barrel, which is 73 cents (1.5 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $50.09 per barrel, while the minimum - $48.51.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $50.85 per barrel, which is $1.47 (3 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $51.97 per barrel, while the minimum - $49.59.

Oil grade/date Dec. 14, 2020 Dec. 15, 2020 Dec 16, 2020 Dec. 17, 2020 Dec. 18, 2020 Average price Azeri LT CIF $50.35 $51.44 $51.52 $52.19 $52.79 $51.66 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $49.81 $50.9 $50.94 $51.61 $52.21 $51.09 Urals (EX NOVO) $48.51 $49.39 $48.99 $49.66 $50.09 $49.33 Brent Dated $49.59 $50.68 $50.65 $51.36 $51.97 $50.85

