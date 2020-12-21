Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.21
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $51.66 per barrel last week (from December 14 to December 18), which is $1.55 (3.1 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec.14.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $52.79 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.35.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $51.09 per barrel last week, up by $1.51 (3 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $52.21 per barrel, while the minimum - $49.81.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $49.33 per barrel, which is 73 cents (1.5 percent) more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $50.09 per barrel, while the minimum - $48.51.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $50.85 per barrel, which is $1.47 (3 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $51.97 per barrel, while the minimum - $49.59.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Dec. 14, 2020
|
Dec. 15, 2020
|
Dec 16, 2020
|
Dec. 17, 2020
|
Dec. 18, 2020
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$50.35
|
$51.44
|
$51.52
|
$52.19
|
$52.79
|
$51.66
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$49.81
|
$50.9
|
$50.94
|
$51.61
|
$52.21
|
$51.09
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$48.51
|
$49.39
|
$48.99
|
$49.66
|
$50.09
|
$49.33
|
Brent Dated
|
$49.59
|
$50.68
|
$50.65
|
$51.36
|
$51.97
|
$50.85
