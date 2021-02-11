Significant number of Georgian citizens registered to receive financial assistance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Over 11,900 citizens are registered to receive the material assistance of 200 lari ($60.49) in Georgia, Trend reports via the Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance.

The Georgian authorities have allocated 1.1 billion lari ($ 333.33 million) to support the population during the introduction of two-month restrictions due to the spread of the coronavirus. Material assistance is provided to people of a number of categories. Also, assistance is provided for representatives of the tourist industry. Also, about 125,00 people who are formally employed and, as a result of the restrictions imposed, who have been left without work, will receive 200 lari monthly for six months.

“As of the amendment made to the Government resolution, if a person was hired as a member of the Precinct Election Commission in 2020 and received a salary from the Central Election Commission of Georgia, this circumstance will no longer restrict the issuance of assistance," the report said.

The change also affected those persons who meet the assistance conditions but could not submit applications due to the death of the employer-entrepreneur or the liquidation of the legal entity. In such a case, the hired person can submit an application to the Revenue Service until February 22.

The Revenue Service reminds that if the employer does not submit an application every following month, the Service will use the applications of the previous month (January). Moreover, if the representatives of the employers could not submit an application in January, they can submit it until February 22 (since February 20 is a non-working day), after which the employees will be entitled to the assistance of 200 lari ($60.49).

According to the revenue service, the applications can be submitted remotely without visiting the service centers from the user's authorized page.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356