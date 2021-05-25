Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fluctuate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, except gold and palladium, grew in Azerbaijan on May 25 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 8.211 manat or $4.83 (0.26 percent) and made up 3,194.232 manat or $1,878.96 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.02 manat or 0.01 cents (0.04 percent) and amounted to 46.9902 manat ($27.64).

The price of platinum went up by 4.3265 manat or $2.545 (0.22 percent) and equaled 2,005.0565 manat ($1,179.445).

The price of palladium lowered by 102.85 manat or $60.5 (2.15 percent) and stood at 4,680.508 manat ($2,753.24).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 159.545 manat or $93.85 (5.3 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 2.5151 manat or $1.47 (5.7 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 49.0705 manat or $28.865 per ounce (2.4 percent), while palladium decreased by 154.224 manat or $90.72 (3.2 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 259.5645 manat or $152.685 (8.8 percent), silver grew by 18.4225 manat or $10.8 (64.5 percent), platinum spiked by 593.47 manat or $349.1 (42 percent), and palladium surged by 1,244.74 manat or 73 cents (36.2 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) May 25, 2021 3,194.232 46.9902 2,005.0565 4,680.508 May 24, 2021 3,202.443 46.9702 2,000.73 4,783.358 April 25, 2021 3,034.687 44.4751 2,054.127 4,834.732 May 25, 2020 2,934.6675 28.5677 1,411.5865 3,435.768 Change in a day: in manat -8.211 0.02 4.3265 -102.85 in % -0.26 0.04 0.22 -2.15 Change in a month: in manat 159.545 2.5151 -49.0705 -154.224 in % 5.3 5.7 -2.4 -3.2 Change in a year: in manat 259.5645 18.4225 593.47 1,244.74 in % 8.8 64.5 42 36.2

