Iranian currency rates for June 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased compared to June 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,190 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 24 Iranian rial on June 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,701 58,472 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,803 45,654 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,953 4,939 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,937 4,900 1 Danish krone DKK 6,750 6,727 1 Indian rupee INR 567 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,390 139,396 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,587 26,657 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,887 37,924 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,409 5,408 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,181 33,968 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,646 29,409 1 South African rand ZAR 2,961 2,929 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,857 4,849 1 Russian ruble RUB 579 575 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,871 31,617 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,241 31,205 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,561 49,555 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,109 2,114 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,230 35,131 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,377 9,380 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,488 6,482 100 Thai baths THB 132,031 132,352 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,094 10,098 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,040 36,925 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,190 50,022 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,813 9,822 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,355 13,313 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,910 2,911 1 Afghan afghani AFN 535 536 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,578 16,554 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,198 86,183 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,687 3,681 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,378 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,460 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 248,895 rials, and the price of $1 is 208,278 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 237,000-240,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 281,000-284,000 rials.