Minister discloses total volume of investments by EBRD in Azerbaijan's economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan successfully cooperates with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and to date, the EBRD has invested more than 3 billion euro in the Azerbaijani economy on 177 projects, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

The minister said that the 30th annual meeting of the EBRD will begin on June 30, which will provide information on the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and the intended goals for economic recovery.

"Before the meeting with First Vice-President of the EBRD Jurgen Rigterink and his colleagues, an exchange of views took place on expanding partnership between Azerbaijan and the bank, as well as on its participation in realizing the economic potential of the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from the Armenian occupation," Jabbarov wrote.

At the beginning of June 2021, the EBRD's portfolio of 36 projects in Azerbaijan was estimated at over 1.12 billion euro.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 29)

---

