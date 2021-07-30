Economic growth rates recover, with improvement of Azerbaijan's int'l ratings - CBA

Finance 30 July 2021 13:46 (UTC+04:00)
Economic growth rates recover, with improvement of Azerbaijan's int'l ratings - CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The policy being pursued by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) during COVID-19 pandemic and the recovery in the economic growth rates are accompanied by an improvement in Azerbaijan's international ratings, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at a press-conference, Trend reports on July 30.

“The international rating agencies have renewed the ratings of Azerbaijan and raised them by several levels,” Rustamov said.

"I think that the investment rating of Azerbaijan will recover even more soon,” chairman said. “The initiatives of the Azerbaijani president on Karabakh region will be successful and will serve to the restoration of the rating of our country."

Rustamov said that there is the stable macroeconomic stability in Azerbaijan.

