Finance 3 August 2021 11:15 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani currency rates for Aug.3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.3

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 2.0195 manat respectively for August 3.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies

Aug.3, 2021

Aug.2, 2021

July 3, 2021

Aug.3, 2020

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

2.0195

2.0183

2.0134

2.0003

0.0012

0.0061

0.0192

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.2551

1.2484

1.2691

1.2186

0.0067

-0.014

0.0365

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0176

0.0176

0.0178

0.0235

0

-0.0002

-0.0059

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

0.6806

0.6817

0.6727

0.7029

-0.0011

0.0079

-0.0223

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.3286

0.3262

0.3367

0.3288

0.0024

-0.0081

-0.0002

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0

0

0

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1177

0.1163

0.1174

0.1024

0.0014

0.0003

0.0153

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1477

0.1476

0.1499

0.1424

0.0001

-0.0022

0.0053

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0793

0.0791

0.0789

0.0764

0.0002

0.0004

0.0029

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.2213

0.2241

0.2293

0.2248

-0.0028

-0.008

-0.0035

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2629

0.263

0.2625

0.2429

-0.0001

0.0004

0.02

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2715

0.2713

0.2708

0.2688

0.0002

0.0007

0.0027

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.5482

0.5469

0.5387

0.5509

0.0013

0.0095

-0.0027

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2186

0.2187

0.2189

0.2194

-0.0001

-0.0003

-0.0008

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0229

0.0229

0.0228

0.0227

0

0.0001

0.0002

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.3629

2.3633

2.3412

2.2056

-0.0004

0.0217

0.1573

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0118

0.0118

0.0117

0.0116

0

0.0001

0.0002

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.004

0.004

0.004

0.004

0

0

0

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1979

0.1977

0.198

0.1945

0.0002

-0.0001

0.0034

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.8781

1.8773

1.8356

1.8619

0.0008

0.0425

0.0162

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.5273

0.5261

0.5197

0.4996

0.0012

0.0076

0.0277

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.3585

1.3628

1.3676

1.2735

-0.0043

-0.0091

0.085

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.6584

5.6589

5.6422

5.5578

-0.0005

0.0162

0.1006

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.004

0.004

0.004

0.0041

0

0

-0.0001

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0201

0.0201

0.0201

0.022

0

0

-0.0019

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1126

0.1127

0.1117

0.1127

-0.0001

0.0009

-0.0001

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.4025

0.4024

0.4084

0.4006

0.0001

-0.0059

0.0019

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0855

0.0855

0.085

0.0772

0

0.0005

0.0083

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.0951

0.0951

0.0942

0.1014

0

0.0009

-0.0063

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.1083

0.1082

0.1083

0.1064

0.0001

0

0.0019

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.1926

0.1926

0.197

0.1878

0

-0.0044

0.0048

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.016

0.016

0.0161

0.0167

0

-0.0001

-0.0007

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.4429

0.4417

0.4459

0.4538

0.0012

-0.003

-0.0109

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0233

0.0232

0.0232

0.0234

0.0001

0.0001

-0.0001

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2577

1.2565

1.2594

1.2351

0.0012

-0.0017

0.0226

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4533

0.4533

0.4533

0.4532

0

0

0.0001

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

1 SDR

2.4274

2.4289

2.4207

2.3915

-0.0015

0.0067

0.0359

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

0.2034

0.2009

0.1958

0.2438

0.0025

0.0076

-0.0404

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0609

0.0608

0.0608

0.058

0.0001

0.0001

0.0029

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1504

0.1505

0.1504

0.1649

-0.0001

0

-0.0145

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4857

0.4857

0.4857

0.4857

0

0

0

1 Ukrainian hryvna

1 UAH

0.0632

0.0635

0.0622

0.0616

-0.0003

0.001

0.0016

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.5574

1.5498

1.5236

1.6173

0.0076

0.0338

-0.0599

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.1906

1.1841

1.1843

1.1294

0.0065

0.0063

0.0612

