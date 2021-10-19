Iranian currency rates for October 19

Iranian currency rates for October 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran,14 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to October 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,752 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Oct.19

Iranian rial on Oct.18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,644

57,660

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,490

45,507

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,849

4,871

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,985

4,994

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,553

6,547

1 Indian rupee

INR

558

560

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,177

138,889

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,348

24,548

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,765

36,751

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,399

5,401

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,970

33,952

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,729

29,682

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,863

2,877

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,509

4,539

1 Russian ruble

RUB

590

593

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,145

31,148

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,131

31,149

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,058

49,466

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,096

2,091

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

22

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,692

34,819

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,212

9,233

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,533

6,528

100 Thai baths

THB

125,568

125,440

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,068

10,101

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,447

35,522

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

48,752

48,725

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,865

9,867

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,419

13,390

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,973

2,982

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

526

526

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,192

17,108

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,596

82,797

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,714

3,719

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 304,866 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,641 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,696 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,065 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 268,000-271,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials.

---

