Iranian currency rates for October 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran,14 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to October 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,752 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Oct.19 Iranian rial on Oct.18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,644 57,660 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,490 45,507 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,849 4,871 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,985 4,994 1 Danish krone DKK 6,553 6,547 1 Indian rupee INR 558 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,177 138,889 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,348 24,548 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,765 36,751 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,399 5,401 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,970 33,952 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,729 29,682 1 South African rand ZAR 2,863 2,877 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,509 4,539 1 Russian ruble RUB 590 593 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,145 31,148 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,131 31,149 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,058 49,466 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,096 2,091 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 22 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,692 34,819 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,212 9,233 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,533 6,528 100 Thai baths THB 125,568 125,440 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,068 10,101 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,447 35,522 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 48,752 48,725 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,865 9,867 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,419 13,390 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,973 2,982 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,192 17,108 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,596 82,797 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,714 3,719 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 304,866 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,641 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,696 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,065 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 268,000-271,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials.

