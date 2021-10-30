Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 5.9415 manat (0.2 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 33.17 manat (1.1 percent), up by 3,055.314 manat compared to in the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Oct. 18 3004,9965 Oct. 22 3057,5775 Oct. 19 3018,18 Oct. 22 3063,8505 Oct. 20 3015,7575 Oct. 22 3042,388 Oct. 2 3034,3895 Oct. 22 3061,122 Oct. 22 3037,3985 Oct. 22 3051,636 Average weekly 3022,144 Average weekly 3055,314

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.9464 manat (2.27 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.1167 manat, which is 1.5 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Oct. 22 39,6464 Oct. 25 41,6354 Oct. 22 39,9512 Oct. 26 41,4613 Oct. 22 40,4146 Oct. 27 40,8958 Oct. 21 41,4182 Oct. 28 40,902 Oct. 22 41,1107 Oct. 29 40,689 Average weekly 40,5082 Average weekly 41,1167

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 50.541 manat (2.83 percent).

Accordingly, the average price for an ounce of platinum rose by 1.87 percent compared to the last week - from 1,789.7618 to 1,756.1868 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Oct. 18 1793,5 Oct. 25 1783,5805 Oct. 19 1789,4795 Oct. 26 1789,4965 Oct. 20 1772,978 Oct. 27 1746,0615 Oct. 21 1799,263 Oct. 28 1728,7555 Oct. 22 1794,588 Oct. 29 1733,0395 Average weekly 1789,7618 Average weekly 1756,1868

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 65.9 manat (1.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,426.438 manat, which is 2.0534 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Oct. 18 3513,2115 Oct. 25 3462,832 Oct. 19 3461,149 Oct. 26 3476,2365 Oct. 20 3555,6095 Oct. 27 3428,6365 Oct. 21 3540,1735 Oct. 28 3367,5725 Oct. 22 3472,624 Oct. 29 3396,9145 Average weekly 3508,554 Average weekly 3426,438

