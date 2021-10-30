Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 5.9415 manat (0.2 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 33.17 manat (1.1 percent), up by 3,055.314 manat compared to in the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Oct. 18
|
3004,9965
|
Oct. 22
|
3057,5775
|
Oct. 19
|
3018,18
|
Oct. 22
|
3063,8505
|
Oct. 20
|
3015,7575
|
Oct. 22
|
3042,388
|
Oct. 2
|
3034,3895
|
Oct. 22
|
3061,122
|
Oct. 22
|
3037,3985
|
Oct. 22
|
3051,636
|
Average weekly
|
3022,144
|
Average weekly
|
3055,314
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.9464 manat (2.27 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.1167 manat, which is 1.5 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Oct. 22
|
39,6464
|
Oct. 25
|
41,6354
|
Oct. 22
|
39,9512
|
Oct. 26
|
41,4613
|
Oct. 22
|
40,4146
|
Oct. 27
|
40,8958
|
Oct. 21
|
41,4182
|
Oct. 28
|
40,902
|
Oct. 22
|
41,1107
|
Oct. 29
|
40,689
|
Average weekly
|
40,5082
|
Average weekly
|
41,1167
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 50.541 manat (2.83 percent).
Accordingly, the average price for an ounce of platinum rose by 1.87 percent compared to the last week - from 1,789.7618 to 1,756.1868 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Oct. 18
|
1793,5
|
Oct. 25
|
1783,5805
|
Oct. 19
|
1789,4795
|
Oct. 26
|
1789,4965
|
Oct. 20
|
1772,978
|
Oct. 27
|
1746,0615
|
Oct. 21
|
1799,263
|
Oct. 28
|
1728,7555
|
Oct. 22
|
1794,588
|
Oct. 29
|
1733,0395
|
Average weekly
|
1789,7618
|
Average weekly
|
1756,1868
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 65.9 manat (1.9 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,426.438 manat, which is 2.0534 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Oct. 18
|
3513,2115
|
Oct. 25
|
3462,832
|
Oct. 19
|
3461,149
|
Oct. 26
|
3476,2365
|
Oct. 20
|
3555,6095
|
Oct. 27
|
3428,6365
|
Oct. 21
|
3540,1735
|
Oct. 28
|
3367,5725
|
Oct. 22
|
3472,624
|
Oct. 29
|
3396,9145
|
Average weekly
|
3508,554
|
Average weekly
|
3426,438
