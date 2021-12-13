Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Nov. 29 1,7 Dec. 6 1,7 Nov. 30 1,7 Dec. 7 1,7 Dec. 1 1,7 Dec. 8 1,7 Dec. 2 1,7 Dec. 9 1,7 Dec. 3 1,7 Dec. 10 1,7 Average weekly 1,7 Average weekly 1,7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0008 and amounted to 1.9211.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Nov. 29 1,9172 Dec. 6 1,9195 Nov. 30 1,9204 Dec. 7 1,919 Dec. 1 1,9262 Dec. 8 1,9195 Dec. 2 1,9253 Dec. 9 1,9271 Dec. 3 1,9208 Dec. 10 1,9205 Average weekly 1,9219 Average weekly 1,9211

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0230. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Nov. 29 0,0227 Dec. 6 0,0231 Nov. 30 0,0229 Dec. 7 0,0229 Dec. 1 0,023 Dec. 8 0,023 Dec. 2 0,0229 Dec. 9 0,0231 Dec. 3 0,023 Dec. 10 0,0231 Average weekly 0,0229 Average weekly 0,023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0009 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.1240. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.00052 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Nov. 29 0,1374 Dec. 6 0,1241 Nov. 30 0,1334 Dec. 7 0,1229 Dec. 1 0,1253 Dec. 8 0,1255 Dec. 2 0,1264 Dec. 9 0,1245 Dec. 3 0,1238 Dec. 10 0,1232 Average weekly 0,1292 Average weekly 0,124

