Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Dec. 13 1.7 Dec. 20 1.7 Dec. 14 1.7 Dec. 21 1.7 Dec. 15 1.7 Dec. 22 1.7 Dec. 16 1.7 Dec. 23 1.7 Dec. 17 1.7 Dec. 24 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro reduced by 0.0147 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0009 and amounted to 1.9202 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Dec. 13 1.9201 Dec. 20 1.9269 Dec. 14 1.9169 Dec. 21 1.9277 Dec. 15 1.9149 Dec. 22 1.9165 Dec. 16 1.9185 Dec. 23 1.9177 Dec. 17 1.9265 Dec. 24 1.9122 Average weekly 1.9193 Average weekly 1.9202

The official rate of the manat against the ruble reduced by 0.0004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate remained at the level of 0.023 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Dec. 13 0.0232 Dec. 20 0.0232 Dec. 14 0.0231 Dec. 21 0.0231 Dec. 15 0.023 Dec. 22 0.023 Dec. 16 0.0231 Dec. 23 0.023 Dec. 17 0.023 Dec. 24 0.0228 Average weekly 0.023 Average weekly 0.023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0461 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.1305. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0132 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Dec. 13 0.1226 Dec. 20 0.1475 Dec. 14 0.1228 Dec. 21 0.1411 Dec. 15 0.1181 Dec. 22 0.1374 Dec. 16 0.1148 Dec. 23 0.1255 Dec. 17 0.1084 Dec. 24 0.1014 Average weekly 0.1173 Average weekly 0.1305

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev