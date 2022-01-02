Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 15.266 manat (0.5 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,072.002 manat, increasing by 12.75 manat (0.41 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Dec. 20
|
3,076.32
|
Dec. 27
|
3,060.68
|
Dec. 21
|
3,070.617
|
Dec. 28
|
3,070.319
|
Dec. 22
|
3,040.671
|
Dec. 29
|
3,077.119
|
Dec. 23
|
3,046.519
|
Dec. 30
|
3,075.946
|
Dec. 24
|
3,062.134
|
Dec. 31
|
3,075.946
|
Average weekly
|
3,059.252
|
Average weekly
|
3,072.002
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.13 manat (0.33 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 38.8621 manat, which is by 1.18 percent more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Dec. 20
|
39.0035
|
Dec. 27
|
38.5815
|
Dec. 21
|
38.8865
|
Dec. 28
|
39.1779
|
Dec. 22
|
38.3215
|
Dec. 29
|
39.1303
|
Dec. 23
|
37.8463
|
Dec. 30
|
38.7104
|
Dec. 24
|
37.9851
|
Dec. 31
|
38.7104
|
Average weekly
|
38.4085
|
Average weekly
|
38.8621
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan shrank by 0.5 manat (0.03 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,647.45 manat, which is by 34.8 percent more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Dec. 20
|
1,662.082
|
Dec. 27
|
1,646.246
|
Dec. 21
|
1,648.864
|
Dec. 28
|
1,647.615
|
Dec. 22
|
1,588.463
|
Dec. 29
|
1,651.899
|
Dec. 23
|
1,585.65
|
Dec. 30
|
1,645.745
|
Dec. 24
|
1,578.059
|
Dec. 31
|
1,645.745
|
Average weekly
|
1,612.623
|
Average weekly
|
1,647.45
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 27.8 manat (0.82 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,334.878 manat, which is by 8.2 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Dec. 20
|
3,313.589
|
Dec. 27
|
3,357.177
|
Dec. 21
|
3,159.807
|
Dec. 28
|
3,336.641
|
Dec. 22
|
3,062.72
|
Dec. 29
|
3,321.826
|
Dec. 23
|
2,982.65
|
Dec. 30
|
3,329.374
|
Dec. 24
|
2,889.125
|
Dec. 31
|
3,329.374
|
Average weekly
|
3,081.578
|
Average weekly
|
3,334.878
