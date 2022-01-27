Iranian currency rates for January 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to January 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,377 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Jan.27 Iranian rial on Jan.26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,769 56,672 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,589 45,691 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,535 4,524 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,729 4,786 1 Danish krone DKK 6,368 6,368 1 Indian rupee INR 561 562 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,867 138,884 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,775 23,809 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,736 36,886 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,396 5,395 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,337 33,234 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,091 28,013 1 South African rand ZAR 2,763 2,749 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,095 3,114 1 Russian ruble RUB 525 533 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,1802 29,979 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,228 31,235 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,883 48,854 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,071 2,069 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,026 35,094 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,152 9,170 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,646 6,640 100 Thai baths THB 127,101 127,250 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,023 10,023 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,107 35,085 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,377 47,398 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,651 9,633 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,713 13,691 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,929 2,928 1 Afghan afghani AFN 407 407 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,007 16,059 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,131 82,065 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,721 3,720 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,428 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,143 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 277,025 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,580 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 275,000-278,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.

