Azerbaijani National Depository Center's coupon payments increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

By Kamran Gasimov – Trend:

The National Depository Center (NDC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released the amount of coupon payments on government securities and corporate bonds in February 2022, Trend reports citing the Depository Center.

The organization paid 835 investors 71.8 million manat ($42.2 million) and $1.4 million (a total of 74.2 million manat, or $43.6 million) in February 2022, an increase of 40.23 percent compared to February 2021.

Payments have been made on bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance, the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijani Republic (SOCAR), Non-Bank Credit Organization (NCO) Embafinance CJSC, Ferrum Capital LLC, and Silk Way West Airlines.

For the same period in 2021, the National Depository Center, as a paying agent, made coupon payments in the amount of 52.9 million manat ($31.1 million) to a total of 43 investors.