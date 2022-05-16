Azerbaijan's Central Bank auctions off its notes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) with a circulation period of 84 days, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the CBA, six investors submitted 10 bids during the auction.

The total amount of the bids at nominal prices exceeded 112.6 million manat ($66.2 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.3394 manat or $58.43 (2.85 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

The maturity date of bonds is August 8, 2023.