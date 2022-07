BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Finance Minister Samir Sharifov and Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, Kazimov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"We discussed the macroeconomic situation and financial stability in Azerbaijan, forecasts for 2022 and the medium term, the priorities of the monetary and financial stability policy," he said.