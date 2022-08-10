Iranian currency rates for August 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have grown and 16 have decreased in price, compared to August 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,954 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 10 Iranian rial on August 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,783 50,804 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,093 43,994 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,134 4,138 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,325 4,319 1 Danish krone DKK 5,773 5,762 1 Indian rupee INR 528 528 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,980 136,960 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,719 18,718 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,120 31,169 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,611 32,673 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,403 26,405 1 South African rand ZAR 2,531 2,525 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,343 2,338 1 Russian ruble RUB 695 696 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,285 29,360 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,474 30,469 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,286 44,275 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,170 1,151 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,968 32,961 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,610 8,610 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,220 6,222 100 Thai baths THB 118,755 117,981 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,428 9,420 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,141 32,290 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,954 42,867 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,765 8,803 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,528 15,499 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,825 2,828 1 Afghan afghani AFN 467 465 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,667 16,665 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,529 75,794 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,107 4,118 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,014

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 293,802 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,277 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,202 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,135 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.

