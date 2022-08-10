...
Iranian currency rates for August 10

August 10 2022
Iranian currency rates for August 10

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have grown and 16 have decreased in price, compared to August 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,954 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 10

Iranian rial on August 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,783

50,804

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,093

43,994

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,134

4,138

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,325

4,319

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,773

5,762

1 Indian rupee

INR

528

528

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,980

136,960

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,719

18,718

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,120

31,169

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,611

32,673

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,403

26,405

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,531

2,525

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,343

2,338

1 Russian ruble

RUB

695

696

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,285

29,360

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,474

30,469

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,286

44,275

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,170

1,151

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,968

32,961

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,610

8,610

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,220

6,222

100 Thai baths

THB

118,755

117,981

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,428

9,420

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,141

32,290

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,954

42,867

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,765

8,803

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,528

15,499

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,825

2,828

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

467

465

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,667

16,665

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,529

75,794

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,107

4,118

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,014

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 293,802 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,277 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,202 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,135 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

