Azerbaijani minister reveals amount of loans issued under interest subsidization mechanism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Interest subsidies in the amount of 65.9 million manat ($38.7 million) were granted under the interest subsidization mechanism for existing loans, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Under the interest subsidization mechanism for existing loans, decisions were made on granting interest subsidies of 69.4 million ($40.8 million) to 5,023 applications with a loan balance of 850.3 million manat ($500.1 million). So far, interest subsidies of 65.9 million ($38.7 million) were allocated to entrepreneurs for 5,005 loans," he stated.