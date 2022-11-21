Azerbaijani, Kazakh stock exchanges discuss development of financial markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Delegations of Azerbaijan's Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) CJSC and investment companies being its members visited Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) within the ‘ESG [Environmental, Social, and Governance] - new paradigm for development of financial market’ international financial conference, Trend reports on November 21 via the BSE.

According to the CJSC, the purpose of the visit was to discuss areas of cooperation with KASE and share knowledge in the field of financial markets development.

During the visit, participants of the capital market of Azerbaijan got acquainted with the process of implementation and development of the KASE Global project, and held a number of meetings.