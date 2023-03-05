USAID talks support for Azerbaijan in establishment of new financing sources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Azerbaijan supports the country's government in establishing new financing sources for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), USAID Mission Director in Azerbaijan Michael Nehrbass told Trend.

According to him, USAID is implementing a project for the development of alternative financing instruments in Azerbaijan jointly with its partners.

"Our partners include the Government of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan State Agricultural University (Ganja), and business associations. We provide technical support, deliver all our tools to access alternative financing sources, as well as offer consulting in the formation of a legal framework. In addition, we support Azerbaijan in the production and processing of agricultural products," he added.

Nehrbass has earlier said that USAID and Azerbaijan's overall priority is to create better conditions for the private sector growth with a focus on agriculture and tourism, as well as allocate significant resources to promote gender equality and women's economic empowerment.