Iran sees growth in cargo transportation via airports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The volume of cargo transported through Iranian airports increased by 21 percent, during the first 11 months of the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through February 19, 2023), compared to the same period in the preceding year, as was reflected in the statistics of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC), Trend reports.

Overall, more than 293,000 tons of cargo were transported through Iranian airports in 11 months.

Meanwhile, the figure stood at over 242,000 tons in the same period of the preceding year.

Month Cargo transportation (in tons) Last Iranian year (from March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023) Preceding Iranian year (from March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022) Percentage change (%) 1st month (March 21 through April 20) 29,113 19,437 +50 2nd month (April 21 through May 21) 26,463 14,031 +89 3rd month (May 22 through June 21) 27,155 19,047 +43 4th month (June 22 through July 22) 28,293 20,118 +41 5th month (July 23 through August 22) 25,994 18,241 +43 6th month (August 23 through September 22) 27,694 18,481 +50 7th month (September 23 through October 22) 25,543 24,277 +5 8th month (October 23 through November 21) 24,750 26,499 -7 9th month (November 22 through December 21) 25,612 28,536 -10 10th month (December 22, 2022 through January 20, 2023) 26,020 25,379 +3 11th month (January 21 through February 19 27,026 28,332 -5 Total 293,663 242,377 +21

There are 54 civil active airports in Iran. Some 14 of them are international airports. An average of 30 million passengers are transported through Iranian airports per year.

