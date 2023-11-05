Iranian currency rates for November 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 5, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies increased and 9 decreased in price compared to November 4.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,075 rials.

Currency Rial on November 5 Rial on November 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,987 51,966 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,721 46,749 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,860 3,751 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,808 3,801 1 Danish krone DKK 6,040 6,041 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,711 136,137 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,781 14,863 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,122 28,122 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,368 5,368 1 Omani rial OMR 109,080 109,088 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,737 30,722 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,193 25,158 1 South African rand ZAR 2,303 2,304 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,479 1,479 1 Russian ruble RUB 453 455 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,337 27,319 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,034 31,015 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 37,973 37,941 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,278 1,278 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,556 31,555 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,593 8,591 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,761 5,753 100 Thai baths THB 118,281 118,376 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,883 8,861 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,058 32,162 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,075 45,076 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,046 9,040 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,477 15,511 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,667 2,687 1 Afghan afghani AFN 572 573 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,748 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,703 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,900 75,070 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,837 3,837 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,999 11,993

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 443,592 rials and the price of $1 is 413,335 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 403,266 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,759 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 508,000–511,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 545,000–548,000 rials.

