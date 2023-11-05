Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for November 5

Finance Materials 5 November 2023 10:02 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for November 5

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 5, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies increased and 9 decreased in price compared to November 4.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,075 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 5

Rial on November 4

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,987

51,966

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,721

46,749

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,860

3,751

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,808

3,801

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,040

6,041

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,711

136,137

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,781

14,863

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,122

28,122

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,368

5,368

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,080

109,088

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,737

30,722

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,193

25,158

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,303

2,304

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,479

1,479

1 Russian ruble

RUB

453

455

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,337

27,319

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,034

31,015

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

37,973

37,941

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,278

1,278

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,556

31,555

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,593

8,591

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,761

5,753

100 Thai baths

THB

118,281

118,376

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,883

8,861

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,058

32,162

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,075

45,076

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,046

9,040

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,477

15,511

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,667

2,687

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

572

573

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,748

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,703

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,900

75,070

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,837

3,837

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,999

11,993

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 443,592 rials and the price of $1 is 413,335 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 403,266 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,759 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 508,000–511,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 545,000–548,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more