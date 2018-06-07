Next startup tour by Azercell to be held in Guba

The venue for next startup tour in the frames of “From idea to business” project, aiming to support the expansion of the startup movement and the realization of citizens’ innovative ideas has been defined.

Haydar Aliyev Center in Guba region will host the tour on June 8, 2018 from 9:00 till 17:00. Those who wish to take part in startup tours, organized by the High-Tech Park, the State Fund for the Development of Information Technologies, and Microsoft with the partnership of Azercell and Public Association of Youth Movement "Javan", are required to register at http://www.i2b.az.

Residents of regions and cities in the neighborhood of Guba can also join the startup tour. The winners of top three places in the National Finals will be awarded by Azercell and the organizers, and will be able to pitch their projects at the 24th International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition and Conference – BakuTel. It should also be noted that startup tours will create a wide range of opportunities for young people living in the regions to develop, discuss and present business projects, as well as to form startup teams and ideas with the help of mentors.

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center was established in 2009 by Azercell Telecom with a view to boost business innovation and develop digital and entrepreneurial ecosystem. With the major goal to help startups to build their businesses, provide modern services and attract new customers, Barama Center has been supported by PASHA Bank, one of the leading companies in the country, since 2015. Over 80 projects were launched in Barama during the past 9 years. 20 of such projects are currently operating as independent companies.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

