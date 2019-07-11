An opportunity to create a website for corporate clients from Azercell!

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

Aiming to ensure customers’ daily and business life convenience through implementation of cutting-edge technologies and digital solutions, Azercell is pleased to introduce a new service to its corporate customers. Thus, in order to make digital services more affordable for corporate clients, Azercell has launched “Business Web” - a web-site creation service for small and medium-sized enterprises.This service will ensure Azercell’s support to its corporate clients in further expanding their businesses through a digital communication tool as website.

The management system of “Business Web” service, one of Azercell’s cloud solutions, supports Windows and Mac OSX operating systems. Having a separate application for each type of content accelerates site administration process and increases efficiency.

Offering extensive range of products and solutions for businesses, including a newly launched service once again identifies Azercell as a reliable telecom partner.

Corporate customers may benefit from this opportunity offered by Azercell by sending their inquiries to the e-mail address: business@azercell.com.

For more information, please visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/corporate/busInessweb/

Azercell supports your business to grow in digital world!

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news