Kazakhstan’s prime minister orders to speed up public services automation

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin ordered to speed up work to expand the list of public services available to the citizens through mobile devices, Trend reports with reference to the press office of prime minister of Kazakhstan.

According to Mamin, by the end of this year, 80 percent of public services will be available online and this number is to reach 90 percent by the end of next year.

“Today, only 31 public services and services, or about four percent, are available through the eGov mobile application,” said Mamin.

Thus, in order to increase control and monitoring of the smooth operation of departmental systems, Mamin instructed each authorized body to assign personal responsibility to the supervising deputy chief executive.

“The plan for the integration of information systems affects all government agencies and is designed for 2019-2020. Only half has been completed out of the total volume of work planned for this year. The remaining 50 percent of integrations are either delayed or the budget is poorly planned. The ministries of finance, investment and development, energy, environment, education and science, internal affairs need to ensure 100 percent implementation of the plan,” Mamin said.

“Any service center should be aimed at providing a comprehensive range of available services by integrating information systems and automating business processes,” said Mamin, instructing the ministries of digital development and internal affairs to work out the issue of scaling up the format of digital public service centers.

