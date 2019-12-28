Nar launched 4G network in Laza, Gusar

28 December 2019 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Providing all the regions of Azerbaijan with high-quality and high-speed Internet, Nar is expanding its 4G network even in the most remote villages. This time, the mobile operator launched 3G/4G network in Laza village of Gusar, located 1300 meters above the sea level. Notably, it is the first 3G/4G base station installed in Laza. Now residents of Laza village, as well as the tourists will be able to enjoy high speed internet of Nar.

It should be emphasized that Nar is increasing the number of base stations not only in Baku and Absheron, but also in the regions and central parts of the cities and districts with the view to make high-speed internet available for all the country population. Standing out with its special focus on the regions, Nar has already provided 54 districts with 4G network. Expanding its 4G and 3G base stations across the country, Nar provides even the most remote villages with the quality mobile communication services. Currently, 4G network of the mobile operator covers 92% of the population and 74,3% of the territory of the country (excluding the occupied lands).

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. Nar network currently covers 97,7% of the country area, providing high-speed service to over 2,3 million customers with more than 8,600 base stations.

