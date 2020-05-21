Uzbekistan may significantly expand co-op with Schneider Electric

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Uzbekistan may significantly expand partnership with French Schneider Electric company, Trend reports citing Dunyo News Agency.

Representatives of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Paris together with Uzeltekhsanoat Association and Foreign Investment Attraction Agency of Uzbekistan held a videoconference with the management of Schneider Electric.

The videoconference discussed the development of investment cooperation in electronic and electrical industry.

Schneider Electric's management noted Uzbekistan's huge industrial potential and expressed readiness to develop long-term cooperation with Uzbek partners.

In particular, it expressed interest regarding production of circuit breakers of various capacities and switches. The company has agreed to to carry out further studies on the matter.

The sides agreed to hold an additional meeting with representatives of Uzeltekhsanoat Association to further exchange detailed information on cooperation.

Schneider Electric is a French power engineering company, manufacturer of equipment for power subcomplexes of industrial enterprises, civil and residential construction facilities, data processing centers.

