Alibaba Cloud announces business expansion in Southeast Asia

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of China's internet giant Alibaba, on Thursday announced the building of its third data center in Indonesia, and the formation of a cloud ecosystem alliance in the Philippinesç Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Selina Yuan, President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International, said Alibaba Cloud has become the largest cloud service provider in regional markets, including Malaysia and Indonesia.

The business expansion in Indonesia came after Alibaba Cloud built its first data center in 2018 in the country, with the second center constructed last year.

Alibaba Cloud currently has over 20 local partners from various industries in the Philippines, and plans to help 5,000 local businesses in their digital migration, and train 50,000 local professionals within the next three years.

The company ranked first in the Asia Pacific region with a market share of 28.2 percent in 2019, up 2.2 percentage points from the previous year, according to global research and advisory firm Gartner.