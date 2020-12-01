Number of phishing attacks on Azerbaijani web sites down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.1

One successful phishing attack on each 78th website in the ".az" domain zone (registered for Azerbaijan) was recorded in November 2020, which is 1.7 percent of the total number of attacks registered in the national domain of internet resources, Trend reports citing a report of the Netcraft analytical company.

According to the company, a total of 461 Azerbaijani sites faced with phishing attacks, the number of which decreased by 25.8 percent compared to the previous month (621 sites).

“Up until now, more than 36,000 were registered in the ".az" domain zone,” the company said.

As the company also noted, in Ukraine every 204th website faced with one phishing attack, in Russia - every 51st website, in Belarus -every 886th website, in Latvia - for every 109th website, in Lithuania - every 43rd website, in Estonia - every 130th website, in Kazakhstan - every 650th website, in Uzbekistan - every 325th website, and in Georgia – every 214th website also faced with 1 phishing attack.

“The phishing attack is carried out by sending a large number of emails on behalf of popular brands. The emails often contain a direct link to a fake brand site that does not visually differ from the real one. By entering such a site, the user can provide hackers with valuable information that allows them to gain access to their personal accounts and bank accounts,” added the company.

