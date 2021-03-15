Azerbaijani ministry to support IT companies in development of digital transformation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev met with representatives of big companies in the country, involved in the sector of information and communication technologies (ICT), the ministry told Trend.

During the meeting the parties discussed the development trends of the ICT sector in Azerbaijan.

The minister also considered the proposals of the companies’ management to create conditions for modern digital development.

The possible problems and the ways to solve them were discussed during the meeting.

"During the meeting, the parties also talked about the prospects for the development of digital transformation and innovative initiatives, the role and support of the ministry in this activity," the ministry added. "Moreover, the role of the ICT sector during the pandemic and the future development of this sector were discussed."

"The heads of the companies spoke in detail about the problems of the sector and thanked the minister for the attention to this sphere," the ministry said.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev