VEON telecommunication company to launch 5G in Georgia

VEON multinational telecommunication company plans to launch 5G Internet technology in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

To this end, last week, the company signed a contract of $10 million with NOKIA Georgia.

After the network modernization, Beeline’s 4G mobile internet signal will be amplified and 5G internet infrastructure will be prepared. The signing ceremony with NOKIA was attended by the company’s global Co-CEO Kaan Terzioğlu, who noted that, under the bilateral agreement, the company would double 4G internet strength.

"VEON has assumed the obligation to arrange due infrastructure in the country to prepare Georgia for the 5G technology. At this stage, this technology guarantees that anybody will have access to 4G services too. In reality, we will double the internet strength to reach all 3 million potential subscribers in Georgia. This project reveals how ambitious plans we have in Georgia. We will introduce the new technology together with NOKIA and we expect to receive specific results in 6 months", Terzioğlu said.

5G technology will boost Georgia’s competitive capacity, he added.

"Our company will continue collaboration with the Government to widen access to the intent in our society and boost Georgia’s competitive capacity in this way", Terzioğlu pointed out.

