Azercell's mobile internet usage increased by more than 30% over the past year (AD)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.3. Over the course of a large-scale project initiated a year ago, Azercell has executed a number of important works to expand and modernize its network infrastructure. Along with strengthening the overall network capacity throughout the country, the leading mobile operator launched the first 5G network in Azerbaijan in test mode. Furthermore, the implementation of 160 new 4G base stations in different regions of the country, and improvement works in more than 1554 base stations since August last year have contributed to the significant improvement of the network.

Notably, in the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan alone, the leading mobile operator has commissioned more than 70 new 4G base stations, resulting in an impressive 14.1% increase in the coverage of the LTE network. This growth in coverage and capacity has led to a remarkable 30% increase in the volume of Azercell’s internet traffic.

Azercell continued to expand its network in the liberated territories leveraging state-of-the-art technologies. At present, more than 100 base stations of Azercell operate in Karabakh, covering the districts of Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli and Kalbajar, Istisu, settlements of Hadrut, Sugovushan, as well as villages of Khojavand and other regions with its network. In Lachin, the mobile operator installed more than 15 base stations, providing mobile communication services in Zabux, Sus and other villages of the region.

Underlining its dedication to environmental responsibility, Azercell started applying "green” technologies in Karabakh last year. The mobile operator has already launched base stations powered by solar energy in Gubadli and Jabrayil with plans to increase their number to 35 throughout the region by the end of the year 2023.

Striving to provide the best customer experience to its subscribers, Azercell is determined to install more than 300 new base stations and upgrade about 1,600 existing base stations throughout Azerbaijan to further strengthen and expand its mobile network.