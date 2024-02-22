Azerbaijan restricts access to cryptocurrency exchanges OKX and ByBit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Access to cryptocurrency exchanges OKX and ByBit is restricted in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Electronic Security Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation.

"According to the requirements of the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, access to cryptocurrency exchanges OKX and ByBit is limited at the national level. The reason for this is the violation of the relevant requirements in the field of combating money laundering and financing of terrorism," the statement of service reads.

To note, the web versions of OKX and ByBit cryptocurrency exchanges stopped working in Azerbaijan yesterday morning, and mobile applications stopped working closer to the evening.

