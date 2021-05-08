Uzbek ministry extends tender for pumping and power equipment
Latest
Scientific conferences, organized by Baku Higher Oil School on occasion of 98th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, are coming to an end (PHOTO)
Iran's Aviation fleet modernization awaiting for Vienna talk results - Iranian Association of Airlines
Difficulty of my exercises at World Cup in Baku higher than in two previous competitions - Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova
Group teams perform at National Gymnastics Arena as part of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - results of performance of Azerbaijani gymnasts in exercise with hoop and ball (PHOTO)