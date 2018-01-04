Azerbaijan Railways transports over 16,000 passengers during holidays

4 January 2018 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

During holidays (from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4), 16,404 passengers were transported by trains running between Baku and Tbilisi and within Azerbaijan, Sevinj Gadirova, head of public relations department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend Jan. 4.

She noted that this figure exceeds the usual indicator by twofold.

Gadirova added that taking into account the high passenger traffic, 73 additional wagons were connected to trains running between Baku and Tbilisi and within Azerbaijan during the period.

