Azerbaijan’s Silk Way West Airlines re-launches Budapest service

31 March 2018 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

After a break of nearly two years, Azerbaijan’s Silk Way West Airlines has again introduced scheduled service into Budapest, the capital of Hungary, said a message published on the website of the airlines.

“The Hungarian capital has once more become part of Silk Way West Airlines’ global cargo network. The first flight landed at Liszt Ferenc International Airport in the morning of March 18, 2018. From there on, the airline is connecting Budapest and the cargo hub in Baku twice a week on Thursday and Sunday,” said the message.

The flights will be executed with Boeing 747 full freighters of which Silk Way expects to add two more to its existing fleet of more than ten 747 freighters in due course.

Having already included Vienna and Kiev into its network portfolio, the re-launch of the Budapest connection will be part of the European expansion with more destinations to follow during the course of this year, said the message.

“We have recognized an increasing demand for scheduled services to and from Eastern Europe, which we believe came along with the rise of the ecommerce and tech business in this specific region. In the spirit of the ancient silkroad, we want to facilitate this growth by providing regular shipping opportunities to Central Europe as well as into the booming Middle Eastern and Asian markets with the establishment of this connection” said Wolfgang Meier, CEO at Silk Way West Airlines.

“We are proud to welcome the new cargo flight of Silk Way West Airlines to Budapest. The new flight creates additional export opportunities for the Hungarian industry, and through the international network of Silk Way West Airlines not only the main cargo hubs of Western Europe become accessible for its partners in industry and logistics, but markets in the Middle East and Asia too,” noted René Droese, director property and cargo of Budapest Airport.

