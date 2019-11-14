Georgia to sign air traffic agreement with South Korea

14 November 2019

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia will sign an agreement on regular air communication with the Republic of Korea, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

Charter flights between Seoul and Tbilisi were carried out since 2018.

From January through October of this year, 15,552 international travelers visited Georgia from the Republic of Korea, which is 23.7 percent more than in the previous year.

Georgia also plans to sign similar agreements with several other countries, including the Republic of Seychelles, Tunisia and Tajikistan.

Georgia and the Republic of Korea established diplomatic relations on December 14, 1992. The Georgian Embassy opened in Seoul on August 16, 2011.

