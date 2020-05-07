Georgia works on strategic plan to revive tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The government of Georgia is working to develop a strategic plan for the revival of the tourism sector, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, the tourism sector has been hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic in Georgia.

The goal is to make Georgia one of the first countries able to open its doors to foreign tourists after months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting from March 21, Georgia completely shut down air traffic in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The air traffic shutdown has been extended in the country until May 10.

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines, which flew to 126 countries before the coronavirus outbreak, is planning to gradually resume flights starting from June to 22 destinations in 19 countries, including Georgia.

Head of the Georgian National Tourism Administration Mariam Kvrivishvili said that negotiations are underway to open air space for partner airline companies.

"We must do our best to avoid all potential risks associated with tourism, as well as the aviation industry, as we have all worked hard together to ensure that the citizens of our country have a safe environment in which they live today", said Kvrivishvili.

As she noted, all three airports in Georgia, as well as border checkpoints will be modified to the new international standards, will be equipped as much as possible to fully classify the flow of passengers and minimize the import of the virus into country.

Kvrivishvili pointed out the importance of domestic tourism and said that supporting domestic tourism is important for the Georgian hospitality sector, for hotels, restaurants, cafes, guides who were mostly affected by the coronavirus crisis.

"Domestic tourism can be and will be a primary facilitator for the private sector", said Kvrivishvili.

The government's plan to revive Georgian tourism will be announced in the coming days.

