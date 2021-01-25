Israelis express readiness to travel to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Georgian partners from Israel are ready to travel to the country, said Tamar Kurtanidze, founder of the travel company GEORGIA TRAVEL GROUP, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to Kurtanidze, their partners are waiting to complete the vaccination process and they are ready for cooperation. The founder of the travel company notes, that the population of Israel is ready to travel to Georgia in April-May.

"Israel and other countries, where active vaccination is taking place are our major markets. Those countries have a tough lockdown now, which hopefully will be lifted soon. Our partners have a positive attitude around April-May. When the vaccination is finished, they are waiting for the opening of tourism”, Kurtanidze declares.

According to the founder of the travel company GEORGIA TRAVEL GROUP, there is also a positive attitude from the population regarding travel.

"No one has the illusion that 100 percent of the population will travel, there will be fewer, but there is a demand, including in Georgia," Kurtanidze said.

