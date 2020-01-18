International Air Transport Association recalls Kazakh Bek Air's designator code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

International Air Transport Association (IATA) has recalled the Designator Code of Kazakhstan’s Bek Air airline company the plane of which crashed near Almaty International Airport, Trend reports with reference to Bek Air.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

Shortly after the accident, Bek Air company’s operations as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan were suspended.

“We regret to inform you that your company no longer meets the qualifications, established by the IATA Passenger Services Conference resolution 762, to continue holding the above-mentioned Designator Code,” the IATA’s letter published by Bek Air said.

The letter said the IATA has recalled company’s Designator Code effective immediately and therefore the company must immediately cease using the code for any purposes.

“The Designator Code will be made available for assignment to other qualifying organizations 60 days from the date of this letter (Jan. 17, 2020),” the letter said.

The IATA noted in the letter that should the company meet the qualifications for assignment within the 60-day period the code may be reassigned to Bek Air upon verification of eligibility, payment of reinstatement fees and any outstanding balances the company may have unsettled with IATA.

