Baku Port reaches new record in container transshipment

28 January 2020 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Political analyst: Safest route for cargo transportation passes through Azerbaijan
Politics 24 January 12:41
Azerbaijan's cargo transportation slightly increases
Transport 22 January 19:12
Cargo transportation through Azerbaijan within TRACECA decreases
Transport 22 January 18:54
Volume of cargo transportation by sea up in Azerbaijan
Transport 14 January 20:49
Сargo transportation by vehicles up in Azerbaijan
Transport 14 January 20:06
Railway cargo transportation increases in Azerbaijan
Transport 14 January 17:15
Latest
S&P expects currency reserves of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to grow
Finance 13:44
Brent oil may fall in price this week
Finance 13:40
Exports from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir to Azerbaijan increase
Business 13:37
Kazakhstan, Russia to analyze checkpoints infrastructure prior to their modernization
Transport 12:41
Kazakhstan, UAE agree to promote cooperation in exchange of best practices
Business 12:40
Oil products to be put up for sale at Iran Energy Exchange
Oil&Gas 12:32
Chinese CNPC opens tender for procurement, construction in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 12:26
Iran awaits Turkmenistan to complete construction of Inche Borun railroad
Transport 12:25
Oil steadies after multi-day rout over China virus
Oil&Gas 12:16