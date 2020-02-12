Air France to resume Tbilisi-Paris direct flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Air France will resume direct flights between Tbilisi and Paris starting April 1, 2020, said TAV Georgia, Tbilisi-Batumi International Airport Management Company, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, direct flights will be carried out twice a week between Tbilisi International Airport and Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport by A 320-A21 type aircrafts.

Air France entered the Georgian aviation market for the 2019 summer season on March 31, 2019. It carried out direct flights on the route Paris-Tbilisi-Paris twice a week till October 26, 2019.

Air France, is the French flag carrier headquartered in Tremblay-en-France. It is a subsidiary of the Air France–KLM Group and a founding member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Air France carries out flights to 170 different destinations.

TAV Georgia is a subsidiary of TAV Airports Holding. It started its operations in Georgia in 2005. The main shareholder of TAV airport is the ADP Group (Airport de Paris), which owns 47 percent of its shares.

