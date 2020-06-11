Georgia delays signing 'green corridor' tourism agreement with Israel

11 June 2020
Georgia delays signing 'green corridor' tourism agreement with Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has postponed its 'green corridor' tourism agreement with Israel, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the PM, the main reason is an uptick in coronavirus cases in this country

The government has been negotiating similar agreements with different countries, Gakharia said.

"The talks have almost come to an end, but the epidemiological situation in these countries suddenly deteriorated, and our colleagues themselves have told us to wait a little longer for the interests of Georgia and its security,” said prime minister.

However, Georgia continues negotiations to identify other safe countries, including the countries of the European Union.

Meanwhile, about 20 air companies including Wizz Air, Ryanair, Turkish Airlines, El Al and Qatar Airways expressed readiness to resume flights with Georgia.

Georgia is opening its airspace to international flights starting July 1. International airports of the country are making preparations to receive tourists observing the recommendations of the Health Ministry.

Georgia will resume domestic tourism starting June 15.

