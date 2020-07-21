Regular flights to resume between Tbilisi, Paris from August 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

Regular flights between Tbilisi and Paris will resume from August 8, Trend reports citing to Georgian media.

As reported, technical negotiations have been successfully completed between Air France Company and Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development and Civil Aviation Agency.

The French Air Company will carry out the flights by A320 and A321 type planes, two times per week:

Paris-Tbilisi – Wednesday and Saturday

Tbilisi-Paris – Thursday and Sunday

Recently, Georgia opened its borders for travelers from five countries including Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, all of which have also opened borders for Georgia.

On July 20, it was announced that the German airliner Lufthansa will resume regular flights Munich-Tbilisi-Munich from August 2.

