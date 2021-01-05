Rise in gasoline prices in Azerbaijan to balance risks of fuel selling companies' losses

BAKU, Azerbaijan Jan. 5

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Total sales of RON-92 fuel and gasoline in Azerbaijan have significantly decreased in 2020, local auto expert Eldaniz Jafarov told Trend.

According to Jafarov, organizations involved in the sale of fuel suffered heavy losses.

“I believe that the increase in gasoline prices in 2021 compared to 2020 will balance the risks of further potential losses for fuel selling companies. This had to happen,” Jafarov noted.

The expert also noted that besides the increase in gasoline prices, the diesel fuel price has also increased, which in turn is associated with a set of measures for the import and distribution of environmentally friendly cars.

“First of all, in order to increase the import of environmentally friendly cars, it is necessary to reduce customs duties and excise taxes, at the same time to simplify the procedure for obtaining car loans for the purchase of electric cars,” Jafarov stressed.

“The increase in diesel fuel prices will affect the growth in demand for diesel cars. The participants in the car market will purchase cars not only with gasoline engines but also hybrid electric cars,” he added.

